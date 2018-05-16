Boothe Park opens May 20 with Antique & Classic Car Show

We all look forward to spring with its longer daylight, milder weather, and colorful flowers. It’s great to get outdoors again in beautiful surroundings. What better place for activities with family than at Boothe Memorial Park and Museum in Stratford on its opening day Sunday, May 20.

Admission is free.

Opening day marks the birthday of David Beach Boothe, who, along with his brother Steven, owned the Stratford estate.

The new visitor’s center at the park will be opening for the first time in the renovated East Barn. Inside there will be a video previewing the park highlights all around the park grounds. A timeline of the family’s history in Stratford and their accomplishments will be displayed on the interior walls.

There will be guided tours of many of the buildings, which include a clock tower, carriage house, Americana museum, working planetarium, windmill, trolley station, chapel, model train museum, and a working blacksmith shop.

Local art exhibits, food, and balloon art round out the selections for all ages. For a slideshow featuring a sampling of previous opening day activities hosted by the Friends of Boothe, visit townofstratford.com/content/39842/55334/56331/default.aspx.

An annual highlight of opening day is the classic car show sponsored by the National Association of Naval Veterans of Port 5 from Bridgeport.

Music will be provided throughout the day by DJ Seth Carley, spinning some great oldies; a live band, Five Below Zero, and the Stratford Community Band.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Port Five Naval Veterans, with ice cream available from a genuine old time Good Humor Truck.

At noon the park celebrations commence with a military flag raising ceremony in honor of our veterans. Military groups and veterans are invited to attend with their families. The tribute ceremony will feature a Color Guard, live performance of the National Anthem by Karen Milosky, and taps by the nephew of the Boothe brothers.

This year’s car show will be judged by a larger team of judges due to the increasing size and prestige of the event. In order for a vehicle to be eligible for judging, it must arrive early, have the hood and trunk open and windows rolled down part way. There are 75 field trophies to honor the winners and over a dozen awards.

Museum activities are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Car show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entrance to the park and the car show are free and open to the public.

Boothe Park is located at 5744 Main St. Putney in Stratford.

For more photos from last year’s car show, go to ctseaportcarclub.com.