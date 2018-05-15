Obituary: Austin Buoni, 22, of Stratford

Austin Joseph Buoni, age 22, of Stratford, beloved son of Joseph Buoni and Nancy Kellerman Buoni, was suddenly received into the arms of the Lord joining his beloved grandmother, Joan Kellerman and grandfather, Joseph Buonicontra in Heaven on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Born in Bridgeport, Austin had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Bunnell High School and attended Housatonic Community College. Austin graduated in 2014 from the Valley Fire Chiefs Regional Training School and was a volunteer firefighter at the Nichols Fire Station and Pine Rock Station in Shelton. He was currently employed at Panera Bread.

He loved playing piano and listening to classic rock, especially The Doors. Austin will be lovingly remembered as a kind old soul, wise beyond his years, and one who displayed tremendous compassion for the greater good. He desired to be an organ donor and following his tragic passing, his wish was fulfilled, providing the gift of life to others.

In addition to his loving parents, Austin will be deeply missed by two sisters, Arinn Buoni and Allison Buoni of Stratford; his paternal grandmother, Lucille Buonicontra of Derby; maternal grandfather, Robert Kellerman of Fairfield; his beloved girlfriend, Sarah Bylo of Seymour; several loving and devoted aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his beloved cat he rescued from Florida, Kiki.

A funeral service celebrating Austin’s life will be held Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport Hill Road, Easton. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family Thursday, from 3-8 p.m., in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield.

