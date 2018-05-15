Light fixture failure causes roof fire

An exterior light fixture failure caused a fire early Monday morning on Buckskin Lane.

Stratford firefighters were called at about 5:37 a.m. for a report of a fire at a condominium building on 45 Buckskin Lane. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said firefighters arrived to find a significant amount of smoke and fire from the roof above an entryway. Firefighters had the fire put out in about 20 minutes and contained damage to the front entry and roof of one of the units.

Lampart said the owner was found asleep inside the home, unaware of the emergency. She was evacuated and treated for non-life threatening exposure to smoke.

Lampart said an exterior light fixture failed and burned through the exterior wall into the attic and through the roof. Lampart said the home’s owner will be displaced until repairs can be made and the inside of the home can be cleaned.