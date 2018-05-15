Stratford Star

Girls track: Bunnell High relay team sets record

By Stratford Star on May 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Despite only taking two all-around first places, Bunnell High was able to win two out of three at its regular season-ending tri-meet at Masuk due to its tremendous team depth.

The Bulldogs beat New Milford 75-74, downed Masuk 81-68 and lost to Newtown 113-37 to finish the regular season with a 9-4 record.

The first places went to two relay teams.

The 4×400 relay of Toni Greene, Mia Noisette, Dardielle Exantus and Fabby Millien-Faustin set a school record of 4:17.4 (old record was 4:19.32 from 2008).

The 4×100 relay of Exantus, Millien-Faustin, Kesiri Gonzales and Abby Williams had a season-best time of 50.0.

Bunnell hosts the SWC boys and girls track and field championship meet Monday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

