Baseball: Newtown knocks off Stratford High

By Stratford Star on May 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Stratford High fell victim to a seven-run third inning rally by Newtown High and lost a 12-8 decision to the Nighthawks at Penders Field on Monday night.

Newtown improved to 14-5, 11-1 in the SWC.

Stratford is 10-9, 5-7 in the SWC.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils are scheduled to host coach Juan Lopez’ Bunnell Bulldogs tonight at 7.

R.J. Burlone and Logan Zezima led Stratford, both with three hits. Zezima drove in two runs.

Braydon Seaburg chipped in with two hits and two runs scored.

Kevan Duffy doubled in two runners.

Ray McIlhoney had a single with two RBIs.

Newtown’s Todd Peterson led the attack with a home run, a double, and a single with two runs scored.

Ben Harrison had three hits, including two triples and three runs scored.

Zach Fedak took the loss. He was relieved by Kevan Duffy in the third, Braydon Seaburg in fifth and Malcolm Kinder in the seventh.

Newtown’s winning pitcher was Orlando Swift.

Newtown 107 211 0   12-14-1

Stratford  100 304 0    8-11-1

