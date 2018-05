Bunnell High lost to Weston High, 15-7, in a girls lacrosse game on Monday.

Morgan Reilly scored four goals and had two assists for the Lady Bulldogs (5-11).

Kaitlyn Monteiro had two goals and Sam Vitka a goal and an assist.

Tatiana Wright stopped 13 shots.

Grace Toner scored six goals for Weston (9-7).

WESTON 8 7—15

BUNNELL 2 5— 7