Notre Dame-Fairfield defeated Bunnell, 238-292, in an South-West Conference girls golf match on Monday at Fairchild-Wheeler’s Red Course (front nine, par 36).

Bunnell (1-10) was led by junior Danka Hlinka, who shot her average 63. Seniors Debra Caminade and Kellie Taylor each shot 75 and Sasha Kalson had 79.

ND’s players were Katelyn Pond 43, Sierra O’Keefe 54, Rose Baker 70, Rose Linkasamy 71, and Sarah Sportini 73.

Bunnell has scheduled matches this week at home Wednesday versus Barlow and Thursday versus Newtown.