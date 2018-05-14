Tyler Vancho pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 when the Bunnell High baseball team defeated Joel Barlow, 9-1, on Monday.

Coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs are now 7-11 and 5-7 in the SWC.

Colin Richards had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Tyler Cartagena and Justin Herrera each went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Alex Koletar had two hits and an RBI.

Tiernan Lynch Had An RBI single for the visiting Falcons.

Barlow 010 000 0 – 1 2 2

Bunnell 020 205 X – 9 16 0

Barlow – Clark Gilmore and Benjamin Ciardullo

Bunnell – Tyler Vancho (2-2), Alex Koletar (7) and Justin Herrera