Baseball: Bunnell’s Tyler Vancho two hits Barlow

By Stratford Star on May 14, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Tyler Vancho pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 when the Bunnell High baseball team defeated Joel Barlow, 9-1, on Monday.

Coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs are now 7-11 and 5-7 in the SWC.

Colin Richards had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Tyler Cartagena and Justin Herrera each went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Alex Koletar had two hits and an RBI.

Tiernan Lynch Had An RBI single for the visiting Falcons.

Barlow   010 000 0 –  1 2 2

Bunnell  020 205 X –  9 16 0

Barlow – Clark Gilmore and Benjamin Ciardullo

Bunnell – Tyler Vancho (2-2), Alex Koletar (7) and Justin Herrera

