Thanks to Longbrook Park cleanup volunteers

To the Editor:

Kudos and thanks to the citizen volunteers, led by Second District Councilman and Longbrook Park Commission chairman Ron Tichy, who spent their Saturday morning on May 5 cleaning up and sprucing up Longbrook Park.

Also helping out were Commissioner Roger Salls and Blight Officer Rich Fredette. Long-neglected maintenance issues such as litter, pruning/trimming and spillway/waterfall flow were worked on and improved.

Thanks also to local businesses Dunkin’ Donuts, Stop & Shop and Marriott Hotels, which provided snacks and beverages for the volunteers. Look for another volunteer cleanup effort of Longbrook Park in the fall.