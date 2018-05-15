Stratford Star

Thanks to Longbrook Park cleanup volunteers

By Stratford Star on May 15, 2018

To the Editor:

Kudos and thanks to the citizen volunteers, led by Second District Councilman and Longbrook Park Commission chairman Ron Tichy, who spent their Saturday morning on May 5 cleaning up and sprucing up Longbrook Park.

Also helping out were Commissioner Roger Salls and Blight Officer Rich Fredette. Long-neglected maintenance issues such as litter, pruning/trimming and spillway/waterfall flow were worked on and improved.

Thanks also to local businesses Dunkin’ Donuts, Stop & Shop and Marriott Hotels, which provided snacks and beverages for the volunteers. Look for another volunteer cleanup effort of Longbrook Park in the fall.

Greg Carleton

