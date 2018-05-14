Stratfords of the World names Most Valuable Volunteer

Andy Glad, of Andy Glad Graphics, Stratford, was named Most Valuable Volunteer by the Stratford Sister Cities organization. Glad received the award from Laurie Raccuia, Stratford Sister Cities Chorus president, and Rosemary Martin Hayduk, chair of Stratfords of the World, CT. The announcement was made on Wednesday, May 9 at the Stratford Library.

Glad, a charter member of the Sister Cities program, is the creator of all graphic images for the local chapter of Stratfords of the World and the chorus. “I can’t imagine our committee without Andy,” said Chairwoman Hayduk. “In addition to working behind the scenes at our events, he is the committee member who brings innovation and problem solving skills to our meetings.” “We’d be lost without Andy, said Laurie Raccuia. “His generous donation of time and talent give our chorus a professional, polished look. He is amazing; we are so grateful for all he does.”

Glad’s artwork on behalf of the Stratford Sister Cities chorus will be displayed on the program cover at their annual concert, Catch the Wave, slated for Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at Flood Middle School, 490 Chapel Street, Stratford. The concert will include guest appearances from the Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Harmony ensemble, and the select choirs of Stratford High, Wooster and Flood Middle Schools. Tickets, available from chorus members and at the door, are $12 with special pricing for seniors, $10. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 203-218-1934.