Final performances of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

The Square One Theatre Company presents The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lescene Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 19, at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Square One Theatre has partnered with Stratford High School Gay/Straight Alliance and members of PFLAG for a post-performance talkback with the audience following the 4 p.m. twilight matinee performance on Saturday, May 19.

Alexander Kulcsar plays Detective Chuck DeSantis as well as eight other characters in the play. For tickets, visit squareonetheatre.com, call 203-375-8778 or visit the box office 60 minutes prior to performance.