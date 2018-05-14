Final performances of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

Stratford Star

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

The Square One Theatre Company presents The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lescene Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 19, at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Square One Theatre has partnered with Stratford High School Gay/Straight Alliance and members of PFLAG for a post-performance talkback with the audience following the 4 p.m. twilight matinee performance on Saturday, May 19.

Alexander Kulcsar plays Detective Chuck DeSantis as well as eight other characters in the play. For tickets, visit squareonetheatre.com, call 203-375-8778 or visit the box office 60 minutes prior to performance.

Alexander Kulcsar as Detective Chuck DeSantis.

