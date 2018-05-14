Cardinal Shehan Center hosts Shehan Center’s Crawl for a Cause

The Cardinal Shehan Center hosts its first ever Shehan Center’s Crawl for a Cause, sponsored by Berchem Moses P.C., Bridgeport Braces, IPS, McBride Electrical, O & Co. Media, and Star Distributors on Thursday, May 31, at 5 p.m.

Thirsty Crawlers will move along Fairfield Avenue to five of Bridgeport’s landmark eating and drinking spots, all serving up specials for the event. The Crawl kicks off at Hub & Spoke at 5 p.m. Next, the festivities move on to Tautog Tavern from 6-7 p.m. Fun at Fire Engine Pizza Co. follows, from 7-8 p.m. Then, the Crawl moves on down the road to Matty’s Corner from 8-9 p.m. The cap-off to the night is at Brennan’s Shebeen Irish Bar and Grill from 9-10 p.m. There the party continues with live music, karaoke, and more.

The co-chairs of the event are Liz Alesevich and Leah Walker of IPS printers and the committee members include Michael Brennan, restaurateur and Rich Buturla of the law firm Berchem Moses, PC. For more information, call 203-336-4468, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/shehancenter1494.

An official wristband includes entry, food and fare at each establishment and one-of-a kind T-shirts. To order wristband tickets for $25, or designated driver bands at $10, visit shehanscenterscrawlforacause.eventbrite.com/. Wristbands must be picked up before May 31 at the Cardinal Shehan Center, 1494 Main Street, Bridgeport, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring receipt and proof of age.