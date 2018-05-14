Celebrating its 36th theater production, Stratford Academy presents Mary Poppins, Jr. Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 3, at 2 p.m., in the Stratford Academy Johnson House Auditorium, 719 Birdseye Street.

More than 100 Academy students, under the direction of first grade teacher Kathy Signore, have perfected their singing, dancing and acting skills to perform this show. Mary Poppins, Jr. is an adaptation of the children’s movie Mary Poppins, and features the songs Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Spoonful of Sugar, Feed the Birds, Chim Chim Cher-ee and many more.

Cost is $8 in advance and $10 at performance times.