Jose Navarez went 4 for 4 with a single, double and two home runs to lead the Sharks to an 18-6 victory over Frame It Easy in Stratford Coed Softball League action on Sunday. Jordan Messener had four hits and two RBIs. FIE’s Alan Orazietti singled, doubled, homered and drove in two runs.

The Warriors defeated Maxwell’s Finest, 7-6.

Greg Pasco had three hits with two RBIs. Maxwell’s Finest made an impressive comeback in the top of the seventh with a four-run rally. Mike Ribas and Katie Jose collected two RBIs each.

The Heroes defeated PUSH, 18-7.

John Rogers went 5 for 5 with three singles, a double, a home run and eight RBIs. Carmen Sanchez singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. PUSH kept in the game with big hits from Angel Reyes.