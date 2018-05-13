The Western New England University baseball team defeated Salve Regina, 7-6, to win the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament on Sunday.

Stratford natives Brian Valeriano, Aaron Rios and Neil Velasquez and coach Dan Gomez’ Golden Bears will bring with them a 31-13 record when they make their 11th appearance in the Division III NCAA Tournament, which begins next week.

Valeriano and Rios are juniors out of Bunnell High.

Velasquez is a 2017 St. Joseph graduate.

With a sweep of Salve in the best-of-three series, Western New England won its sixth CCC title, and its first since 2012.

Valeriano has caught 39 games. He has 22 RBIs, 34 runs scored and has stolen 13 bases.

Rios plays the infield and is batting .309 in 31 games. He has driven in 21 runs, scored 17, and has stolen seven bases.

Velasquez has played outfield in 15 games, with a home run, four RBIs and five runs scored.