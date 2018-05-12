The Stratford boys lacrosse team scored four unanswered goals at the start of the fourth quarter on Saturday night at Penders Field, then the Red Devils needed to hold off a late rally by Bunnell for a 9-8 victory on Senior Night.

The win kept their hopes alive in their attempt to qualify for the Class M state tournament. The teams split the season series, with Bunnell winning 6-5 back on May 2.

It was the fifth win in 14 games for Stratford. Bunnell has an identical 5-9 record.

Stratford goalie Dan Cox, who made nine saves on the night, was the recipient of the Karen Newall Memorial Trophy as his team’s MVP.

Bunnell’s Charles Stewart, who had two goals and an assist, was his team’s MVP pick.

Stratford got consecutive goals from Gavin Scofield, Tyler Ciccia, Nick Cipriani and Randall Nightingale to take a 9-5 lead, all within the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

James Savko scored twice for Bunnell, with his last score coming with 11 seconds remaining to draw the Bulldogs to within one goal.

Josh Auten made six saves in goal for Bunnell.