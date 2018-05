Ally Corcio scored four goals to lead coach Meghan Letko’s Lady Bulldogs (5-10) to victory.

Sam Vitka had two goals and two assists in the SWC match that saw Bunnell take a 3-0 lead into the half.

Morgan Reilly (assist), Makayla Pagan, Maura Kelly and Kaitlyn Montiero had goals.

For Stratford (8-8), Ellse Moshier scored a goal.

Tatiana Wright made nine saves for Bunnell

Stratford’s Kasey Herrera had seven stops for coach Sarah Stevens’ Red Devils.