Due to adverse weather on Saturday, May 12th, the Stratford Tennis Association has rescheduled the STA May Monthly Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robin for next Saturday, May 19th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Flood Tennis Courts in Stratford.

Renewing or new STA players can sign up at Flood next Saturday or obtain STA entry forms by email request to [email protected].

The $5 annual STA membership ($2 if 17 years old or younger) includes free placement on the STA pre-tournament mailing list, free entry into the Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robins to be held on June 9, July 21 and Sept. 1, and $5 off every event entered in the STA tennis tournament.

The 2018 STA Officers are President Ken Graham, Vice-President Marc Swanson and Treasurer Pat Patusky.

Current STA members will receive their 2018 STA Schedule of Events and Membership Renewal Forms either by email or regular mail. Tennis players desiring to join the STA for the first time can obtain a 2018 STA Schedule of Events and Entry Form by email request to [email protected] or by picking the forms up at the Recreation Office at the Birdseye Municipal Complex.