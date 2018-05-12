Stratford Star

Baseball: Bunnell rallies twice to win in extra innings

Alex Koletar singled in the top of the ninth inning to plate the go-ahead run when the Bunnell High baseball team posted a 3-2 road win over Immaculate High in Danbury on Friday.

Coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs (6-11, 4-7 SWC) battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

Tyler Cartagena tripled home one run and Emilio Jasso, who had three hits, singled home the other with two outs to deadlock the Mustangs (11-6, 6-5 SWC).

Cartagena scattered six hits, allowed one earned run and struck out 13 in his seven innings on the mound.

Freshman Brett Batka came on in the eighth to earn his first varsity win.

Immaculate’s Zach Demko and Wes Scriven each had two hits.

Tim Seaman had an RBI single.

Bunnell          000 000 201 – 3 8 1

Immaculate   001 001 000 – 2 8 0

Bunnell – Tyler Cartagena, Brett Batka (8), & Justin Herrera

Immaculate – Pat Ianetta, Matt Brunatelli (7), Chris Cianflone (9), & Matt Giorgio

