Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford falls to New Milford in 10 innings

By Stratford Star on May 12, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Stratford High’s baseball team lost 5-4 in 10 innings at New Milford on Friday.

The Green Wave improved to 13-5 and 8-3 in the South-West Conference.

Stratford is 10-8, 5-6 in the SWC.

New Milford scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings, before Stratford starter Cam Smith tossed a pair of shutout innings.

Stratford tied the game at 3-all in the fifth.

Ryan Duffy scored on an error and Logan Zezima and Braydon Seaburg crossed the plate on a Kevan Duffy single.

Brendan Duffy came on in relief in the seventh and blanked the home team for three innings.

Kevan Duffy’s RBI infield single scored Seanburg to give Stratford a 4-3 lead with two out in the top of the 10th.

JonLuc Dumas’ two-out double down the left field line with runners on second and third won the game for New Milford.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Stratford comes back to beat New Milford
  2. Baseball: Stratford loses to New Milford, 9-3
  3. Boys tennis: Red Devils lost to Green Wave
  4. Baseball: Wave blank Bulldogs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Busing changes to be decided by Board of Ed on Monday Next Post Baseball: Bunnell rallies twice to win in extra innings
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress