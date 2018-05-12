Stratford High’s baseball team lost 5-4 in 10 innings at New Milford on Friday.

The Green Wave improved to 13-5 and 8-3 in the South-West Conference.

Stratford is 10-8, 5-6 in the SWC.

New Milford scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings, before Stratford starter Cam Smith tossed a pair of shutout innings.

Stratford tied the game at 3-all in the fifth.

Ryan Duffy scored on an error and Logan Zezima and Braydon Seaburg crossed the plate on a Kevan Duffy single.

Brendan Duffy came on in relief in the seventh and blanked the home team for three innings.

Kevan Duffy’s RBI infield single scored Seanburg to give Stratford a 4-3 lead with two out in the top of the 10th.

JonLuc Dumas’ two-out double down the left field line with runners on second and third won the game for New Milford.