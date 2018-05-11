Stratford Star

Busing changes to be decided by Board of Ed on Monday

By Melvin Mason on May 11, 2018 in Lead News, News, Schools, Town Government ·

Cutting down on busing to send more kids to neighborhood schools and demagnetizing Stratford Academy will be on the agenda Monday for the Board of Education.

The school board is set to host a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday to review a pair of resolutions. The meeting will be at Stratford High School.

The first vote will decide if Stratford Academy, the town’s magnet school campus, should revert to neighborhood school. The second will determine if the district should scale back on busing and having elementary school students return to their neighborhood schools.

Board of Education officials are proposing the busing changes to save on transportation costs. Dozens of parents have voiced opposition to the proposed changes, fearing their children will be adversely affected by a change in schools.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

