Commission rejects James Farm Road proposal

The Stratford Zoning Commission has unanimously rejected an affordable housing application for a large apartment building on James Farm Road.

The proposed 116-unit apartment building would have “detrimental effects on the public health and safety” of the surrounding neighborhood as well as the prospective apartment tenants, member Christopher Silhavey said at the May 9 meeting.

Silhavey questioned the stability of a long retaining wall that would be needed to create a flat surface for the structure and parking lot. “If this something that would put the folks who reside is this location in a dangerous situation?” he asked.

Member Michael Henrick made the same point, saying “if and when that wall gives out ” the four-story apartment building could come tumbling down. “It’s what they make movies about in Hollywood,” he said.

The commission voted 5-0 on four different specific applications — to create a new affordable housing zoning district for the property, to change the zone from single-family housing, to construct the 116-unit complex with 35 affordable housing units, and to implement a sediment and erosion control plan during construction.

Silhavey and Henrick detailed their objections, ranging from potential impact on the nearby brook, wetlands and Roosevelt Forest to all the truck traffic needed to bring large amounts of fill to the site to create the development pad.

“I think the damage done would be irreversible,” Henrick said of how the development could hurt the environment.

Silhavey also zeroed in on how the steep grade — or incline — of the proposed driveway entrances might impact the ability of large fire trucks to maneuver on the site.

He stressed the development would create a limited number of affordable housing units. “Stratford already has a lot of affordable housing,” Silhavey said. “Let’s be clear about that.”

‘Spot zoning’

Henrick said the proposal involves “spot zoning” since it would place a large apartment building in an area zoned for single-family homes. “It doesn’t fit the neighborhood,” he said.

Chairman Richard Fredette questioned if the application was complete and wondered about the applicant’s financial ability to finish the project based on back taxes owed on the property to the town. He said the town could end up with a half-built project.

Members also said the application wasn’t consistent with the Roosevelt Forest Management Plan or the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (master plan). Also voting against the application were member Alec Voccola and alternate Linda Manos.

Attorney Stephen Bellis, who’s represented applicant 500 North Ave. LLC during the proceedings, was not present at the meeting for the vote. The proposal was made under the state’s affordable housing law, known as 8-30g, and land-use denials under 8-30g often are appealed in court.

An extra burden is placed on local land-use boards when they reject affordable housing applications. Boards must prove health and safety concerns outweigh a community’s need for affordable housing. The state has a special court to hear appeals of affordable housing denials.

Project specifics

The four-story apartment building would have 116 units, 215 parking spaces and two driveways. Most units would be one bedroom, with some two bedroom. There would be an open parking level below the structure, making it essentially five stories in height.

The 15.6-acre property at 795 James Farm Road is close to Alexandra Drive, Peters Lane and Candlewood Road. It includes overhead power lines and a gas pipeline, has wetlands away from the actual development site, and borders the town-owned Roosevelt Forest.

The parcel drops off sharply from the road, requiring the use of substantial fill to create a flat development site near the road.

The Zoning Commission previously denied the applicant’s requests for a large multi-family complex with some affordable units at the site, with at least one appeal still pending in court.