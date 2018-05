Bunnell High lost to an 11-4 Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team, 14-6, on Thursday.

For the Lady Bulldogs (4-10), Morgan Reilly scored two goals with an assist and Christina diBenedetto had three assists.

Sam Vitka had a goal and an assist,

Makayla Pagan, Cat Nelson and Maura Kelly each scored goals.

Tatiana Wright made 13 saves.

Hannah Tunick, Sarah Witherbee and Cat Goncalves each scored three goals for the Falcons.