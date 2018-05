The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus will take the stage with the barbershop harmony ensemble, the Coastal Chordsmen for Catch the Wave concert on Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at Flood Middle School, 490 Chapel Street. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets, at $12 adults; $10 seniors/students; free for one child under 12, with purchase of adult ticket, call 203-218-1934 or email [email protected].