USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford is holding About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

Cost is $60.

To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected].