New Fairfield defeated the Bunnell High baseball team, 10-4, on Wednesday.

Justin Herrera had two hits and drove in two runs for Bunnell (5-11, 3-7 SWC).

Matt Garbowski had three hits, Sean Jamieson, Jared O’conner, Jeremy Bauer all had two hits for New Fairfield (11-6, 7-3 SWC).

New Fairfield 003 502 0 – 10 11 3

Bunnell 002 100 1 – 4 6 5

NF – Sean King, Robert Zurzola (6), Jeremy Bauer (7) and Jared O’Conner

B – Alex Koletar, Henry Gloria (5) and Justin Herrera