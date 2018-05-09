The Bunnell softball team lost to New Fairfield, 8-2, on Wednesday.
Kayla Morel tripled for the Lady Bulldogs (3-13).
Brianna Ramos reached base three times with two singles and a walk.
New Fairfield 203 000 3 – 8 7 0
Bunnell 100 010 0 – 2 10 6
