Immaculate of Danbury defeated Bunnell, 251-299, in a girls golf match at Oronoque Country Club’s par 36 front nine on Wednesday.

Bunnell was led by junior Danka Hlinka, who shot right on her average with a 63.

Junior Sasha Kalson had 77 and senior Kellie Taylor 78.

Bunnell had just three players and had to count a maximum score of 81 in its team total.

The Bulldogs’ record is 1-9.

Immaculate scores were Avery Jarboe 60, Abigail Allen 61, Mackenzy Garden 64, Shea Foye 66.