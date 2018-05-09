It was a free-swinging game, for four innings anyway, when Stratford High played host to Pomperaug High from Southbury at Penders Field on Wednesday night.

Tied at 5-all in the fifth, strikeouts became the decisive factor in the Panthers winning a 6-5 decision from the Red Devils.

“They hit the ball,” Stratford head coach Mick Buckmir said of Pomperaug, which left town with a 7-10 record after an 0-4 start. They are 5-5 in the South-West Conference. “This was more of a slugfest than I would have liked. They got up on us early and they had a couple of kids that could really square up the baseball.”

Pomperaug finished with 13 hits and Stratford had nine.

Pomperaug took a 2-0 lead with a pair of unearned runs off starter Zach Fedak in the top of the first inning. The Panthers took advantage of another fielding mistake to break the deadlock in the sixth.

Stratford, now 10-7 and 5-5 in the SWC, scored four runs in the home third and added a run in the fourth.

Pomperaug head coach Mike Eisenback brought Chris Lang on in relief of Jack Messina to start the fifth, and the right-hander notched four strikeouts in his three innings to slow Stratford’s attack.

An infield single and an infield error paved the way for Adam Zullo’s two-run double in the first.

Stratford stranded two runners in the home half and had a double play erase another in the second.

Will McDonald hammered a 3-2 pitch to the deepest part of center field for a home run in the top of the third.

Stratford used a good batting eye and clutch two-out hitting to take the lead.

Anthony Torresso and Braydon Seaburg opened the third with walks. After a fielder’s choice, Messina made a great play on Brendan Duffy’s chopper to get the second out.

Cam Smith beat out a hard shot to the hole at shortstop to plate Torresso.

Kevan Duffy was next up and he ripped an RBI single to right to make it 3-2.

R.J. Burlone followed by lining a 3-2 pitch into left field to score both Smith and Kevan Duffy, who had stolen second, for a 4-3 lead.

Brendan Duffy singled home Torresso, who had a base hit with one out, for a 5-3 lead after four.

Zullo singled to start the Pomperaug fifth. Logan Zezima made a highlight-reel catch of a low liner for the first out, before Nick Hebert tripled to center. He scored on an infield out to tie things up at 5.

Lang opened the Stratford fifth with a strikeout, before Kevan Duffy doubled into the left field corner. He advanced no further.

Jackson Schmiedecke greeted Stratford relief pitcher Nick Traussi with Pomperaug’s 10th hit to start the sixth. He was safe at second on a run-and-hit play, as Griffin Browne singled to the vacated spot on the right side of the infield.

After a sacrifice advanced the runners, Stratford shortstop Gabe Avila got the out at first with the infield playing in. After McDonald was intentionally walked to to set up a play at any base, Hebert hit a hard shot that was misplayed on the infield and the go-ahead run crossed the plate.

Traussi got a fly ball out to strand three runners.

Seaburg beat out his second infield hit of the game with two out in the sixth. He stole second for the second time, before Lang enticed a comebacker to retire the side.

Kevan Duffy walked with two out in the seventh.

“We had a great effort (in a 7-2 win) against Notre Dame and got knocked off tonight,” Buckmir said. “Next up is New Milford (on the road at 4:15) and they are a top team and that will be a challenge. We have a team that can win and that is our mindset going forward.”