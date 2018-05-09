Stratford Star

The Stratford High girls lacrosse team gather after its game with Brookfield on Teacher Appreciation Day.

The Stratford High girls lacrosse team held its Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday and coach Sarah Stevens’ Red Devils celebrated the occasion with an 8-6 victory over Brookfield High.

“Our team wanted to thank all their teachers for all they do,” Stevens said. “They were excited to also get them a victory.”

Edie Threshie scored three goals, Cora Martonak two, and Brianna LaPia, Kaitlin LaPia and Elle Moshier had one goal each.

Goalie Kasey Herrera made six saves and caused four turnovers.

Moshier had three ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Julia Mahoney had three ground balls.

