School board may vote next week on busing changes

Board of Education Chairman Eric Lazaro wore a weary smile after a special meeting on Tuesday.

However, the grin was not one indicating happiness with the current situation with the schools and a tough decision facing the school board next week.

“It’s not an easy process that we’re going through,” Lazaro said Tuesday.

The school board has a heavy task ahead of it in deciding whether to scale back some busing in the district and have elementary school students attend schools closer to their homes.

The Board of Ed held special meetings on Monday and Tuesday to hear from concerned parents and other residents. The district is weighing a change to the busing program in order to save some $750,000.

Superintendent Janet Robinson said the district will be able to achieve some savings through teacher retirements and consolidation of sections in some schools.

The proposed busing changes are part of an effort to make up a $2.2-million budget gap coming in the 2018-19 school year. The Town Council’s approved budget for the next fiscal year gives the Board of Ed a $111.8-million outlay. But reductions in state funding have left the Stratford Board of Ed in a tough position.

“We have to make a decision here,” Lazaro said. “We don’t live in a bubble, but as you Google any community, they [also] have these issues.”

Parents at both special sessions this week have worried that pulling students out of their current schools will cause big disruptions in their lives. Lazaro and Robinson have said they understand the concerns of parents, but difficult decisions have to be made.

The board had also weighed making other changes to make up the gap, including having students pay to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities. The district’s chief administrative officer, Clarence Zachery, said that’s probably not feasible given that 58% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Lazaro said the board is tentatively looking to host a special meeting next Monday.

Robinson said a change in busing would allow the district to retain all of the 59 non-tenured teachers who received non-renewal notices last week.