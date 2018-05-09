OPENING

Revelations Popup Gallery, May 10-22, 153 Post Road East, Westport. The gallery proceeds will benefit Clasp Homes. Opening reception, May 12, 4-6 p.m.

Expression in Color, May 10 through Sept. 1,151 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The exhibit will run in celebration of Mental Health Awareness month, featuring works by Kathryn Fitzgerald. Opening reception, May 20, 12-3 p.m.

ART CENTERS

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Info: www.rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.

Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to New Canaan Society for the Arts, on grounds of former estate, now named Waveny Park, 681 South Ave.; hours: Wed.-Sat. 10-3 and Sundays 1-5 p.m.; carriagebarn.org, 203-972-1895. Spectrum, through May 24, Carriage Barn Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Community Sponsored Awards, through June 2, Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. The exhibit displays a full range of styles from abstraction to realism. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 11-5 p.m. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Silvermine Arts Center, is holding three new exhibits through May 19, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Perfect Partners: Art in Design, is an exhibition exploring the role of art in interior design, Rob Loebell’s Mirrorless Reflections and an exhibition of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement will be on display. Info: silvermineart.org.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647, milfordarts.org; Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m., special Sat. hours, noon-2 p.m.

Art at Ives, Juried Fine Art & Crafts Show, June 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ives Concert Park 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. This two-day event will showcase a wide variety of high-quality original works and a diverse scope of art forms representing every major category. Food and live music, along with a special wine tasting, art demonstrations and children’s events will be featured. Info: ivesconcertpark.com/.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: westportartscenter.org.

MUSEUMS

* The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, open Sun., Mon., Wed., Thurs., and Fri., 12-5; and Sat., 10-5; $10/adults and $5/srs.; free adm. for full-time teachers and students in grades K-12, and for active-service military families; free adm. third Saturdays; 258 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-4519, aldrichart.org. Contemporary Social Series will be highlighting Connecticut’s local food and spirits scene. Contemporary Socials, Nov. 2. The Domestic Plane: New Perspectives on Tabletop Art Objects, May 20-Jan. 13, 2019. It is a meta-group exhibition in five chapters — organized by five curators, including more than seventy artists — that will feature tabletop art objects from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The experience could be likened to theatre, as viewers encounter objects that interact with each other, their audience, their setting, forging relationships to be examined and meanings to be discovered in their adventurous methods of display. The chapters include Objects Like Us, Kitchen Arrangement, On Edge, ALMOST EVERYTHING ON THE TABLE and Handheld.

*The Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich; brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376: $7/adults, $6/students and seniors, free/under 5, free adm. for all on Tuesdays; every Tues., 1:30 p.m., and Fri., 12:30 p.m., Docent-led Exhibition Tour; Marine Tank Animal Feeding, every Tues. and Fri., 2:30-2:45 p.m. Hot Art in a Cold War, through May 20. Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through Nov. 11. Info: email [email protected] In Time We Shall Know Ourselves: Photographs by Raymond Smith, through June 3. National Geographic Photo Ark, June 2 to Sept. 2.

* The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport; discouverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521; Tues.-Sun., 10-5; open Mon. for summer, most school holidays, plus school and homeschool groups with a reservation; museum and planetarium, $10 adults, $8 children, seniors, students, free under 2; Challenger Learning Center, simulated space missions for groups 15-30, res. required (schools, scouts, corporate team building, birthday parties); scout science badge classes; exhibits and daily Planetarium shows; weekend workshops. Summer STEM programs; reg. still open. Origami Interpretations, through November.

* Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., behind the old Town Hall; open daily, 10-4; research library open Tues.-Fri.,10-4; adults, $5, students w/ ID, $3, children 5 and under, free; info., fairfieldhistory.org or 203-259-1598.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

*Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk; open Tues.-Sun., 10-5; $15/person (under 1, free), seniors (over 62), $10; steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606: Energy Lab; Tot Town; Healthyville, learn about your body and how to keep it healthy; Build It!, learning about architectural design and construction; art studio and science lab; ColorCoaster; Light Gallery; My Sky, created by the Boston Children’s Museum and Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory; café and gift shop. Express Yourself, focusing on social-emotional learning. New Mega Making exhibit.

* EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, and Sun., 11-5, everwondermuseum.org: hands-on exhibits and demonstrations; adm. $7 for ages one and older. Story Lab for Young Explorers Tues. and Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. New Art Lab projects, Straw Logic Puzzles and Life Cycle Crowns.

* Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org: adm. $6 per person, age 3 and up; Train Rides $3 extra (weekends April-Nov.); call for special events adm. rates; winter hours: Wed.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-4; (summer hours: Mon.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-5); tour vintage equipment such as 1907 steam engine, 1910 Railway Post Office car, 1973 caboose, 1953 Rail Diesel Car; vintage diesels on display. Museum’s Pennsylvania Railroad circa-1910 Railway Post Office (RPO) car fully-restored.

*Katonah Museum of Art, open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun. 12-5; adm. $10; srs. (60+) and students, $5; under 12/free; Rte. 22/134 Jay St., Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-9555, katonahmuseum.org. Long, Winding Journeys: Contemporary Art and the Islamic Tradition, through June 17, Katonah Museum of Art. This exhibition features a group of thirty-one artists of Middle Eastern and South Asian descent whose work engages the diverse forms of Islamic visual tradition.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main Street, Bridgeport; 203-331-1104 x100 or visit barnum-museum.org: Recovery in Action, Thur.-Fri., 11-3, free adm., enter through double doors at rear of historic building.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven; Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5, britishart.yale.edu or 203-432-2800 or britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, new David Friend Hall, gem and mineral gallery; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adults $13, seniors. $9, children 3-18, $6; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven; free adm., Tues.-Fri., 10-5, Sat.-Sun., 11-5; artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

Museum Benefit Art Sale, May 12, noon to 4 p.m., National Helicopter Museum, 2480 Main St., Stratford. Info: call 203-375-8857.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan, open for tours Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun., and Mon., $25 one hour, $50 two hours weekdays, $60 weekends. Tickets and info: theglasshouse.org, 866-811-4111.

Hammond Museum, 28 Deveau Rd., North Salem, N.Y., hammondmuseum.org, 914-669-5033; hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-4 p.m.

Neuberger Museum of Art, 735 Anderson Hill Rd., Purchase, N.Y. (Westchester); 914-251-6100; neuberger.org; hours: Tues., Thurs.-Sun., noon-5 p.m., Wed., noon-8 p.m. (Closed Mon. and Labor Day, Christmas and MLK Day to Memorial Day). Adm. $5, general public, $3 seniors 62+, $3 students, children 12/under free; group tours by appointment only on Tues.-Fri., 10-noon; guided tours.

LIBRARIES

Cycles of Light, May 19 through June 29, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Kersa Hoffman’s paintings will be displayed. Artists reception, May 19, 2-4 p.m. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Selections, through June 1, Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Rd., Weston. Features art by Bobbi Eike Mullen. Opening reception, May 13, 3-5 p.m. Info: westonpubliclibrary.org.

Lineages, through June 27, Curtis Gallery, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. It features art by Kathy Draper and Aisha Nailah. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

In the Moment, through May 12, Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. The exhibit features works by Jay Babina, Patricia Louise Corbett, Lisa Cuscuna, Joyce Grasso, Gail Ingis, Susan Leggitt, Dale Najarian, and Carole Southall. Info: call 203-256-3155. Organic Matters, May 19 through July 13. Opening reception, May 26, 4-6 p.m.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport; pequotlibrary.org; 203-259-0346.

Darien Public School Art Show 2018, through May 11, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. dar.to/2p9tGeK.

Janice Pavlides Photography, through June 15, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Paul O. Rawson exhibit, May 15 through June 30, Easton Town Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. The display will feature his watercolor paintings. Artists reception, June 9, 2-5 p.m. Info: eastonlibrary.org.

HISTORICAL

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. The History of Westport in 100 Objects, through April 2019, a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years from first settlement to the present. In The Footsteps of Patriots walking tour, May 12, 3-4 p.m. Industrial Boomtown Walking Tour, May 19, 4 p.m.

Life in the Sixties, June, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. The exhibits include images covering politics, music, personalities and trends, plus iconic fashion items, photographs, rock posters and memorabilia. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan.Open Tues-Friday 9:30-4:30, Sat. 9:30-12:30. Info: nchistory.org. The Taggart Collection includes hundreds of documents, photographs and all kinds of memorabilia that showcase the amazing history of the family. The exhibit runs through July 3. Elements of Design, examines line, color, texture and perspective and features the work of four high school seniors. On exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, Friday-Sunday 11 am – 3 pm, May 11 – Aug. 15. The 29th Annual Ice Cream Social, June 3, 1-4 pm. Ice cream and cake, old fashioned games, car show, reenactors, printing press and loom demonstrations, historic buildings open, and a performance by the town band. $10 Adults, $5 Children.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk, lockwoodmathewsmansion.org, 203-838-9799. Museum open Wed. through Sun. from early April to early January, noon-4 p.m. Tours Wed.-Sun., at noon, 1, 2, 3 p.m. Adm. adults $10 (45 min.), $20 (90 min.); seniors (62+) $8 (45 min.), $18 (90 min.); students (8-18) $6 (45 min.), $16 (90 min.); free for under 8 and members.

* Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road (Route 7), 203-762-7257: period rooms in the Betts-Sturges-Blackmar House; Betts Store, offering American-made items, from fine art to jewelry, books to redware, toys and more; gift shop; Wed.-Sat., 10-4. Ongoing exhibit: Dr. Seuss, Political Cartoons & the Battle over Isolationism; a gallery “Walk and Talk” with guest curator Dr. Matthew Warshauer, no charge, refreshments served. Historical society has added 1880’s horse cart to its collection that was owned by Gregory family, who have lived in Wilton for over 150 years.

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, across from Town Hall, Westport, westporthistory.org; 203-222-1424. Hello, 2067? It’s Westport. Ongoing exhibit envisions town 50 years from now.

* Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., behind the old Town Hall; open daily, 10-4; research library open Tues.-Fri.,10-4; adults, $5, students w/ ID, $3, children 5 and under, free; info., fairfieldhistory.org or 203-259-1598.

* Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org; open 1-4 p.m., Sat., Sun., & Wed., last tour at 3:30; museum closed in January; 31; $8/adults, $5/srs., youth under 18 and students w/ID; 300 years of Ridgefield history. Online registration is now open for Keeler Kids summer program in July. Tickets $250 per session.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m.; adm $5 adults, $3 seniors and students (ages 6-22), 5/under free. Exhibits: New Deal, New Day: WPA Artists at Work and Play and Destination Norwalk: African-American Migration from South, 1940-1970. Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art Exhibit at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Margaret Hoyt Smith: Norwalk’s First Female Architect.

* Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North; 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org: Tues.-Thur., noon to 5, and Sun., noon to 3. Tickets exhibit non-members $5, lectures $5 for members, $20 non-members. Treasures of the Costume Collection, through June.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob; open Wed.-Sun., 12-4 (docent led tours at 1, 2 and 3); 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or www.greenwichhistory.org; adm. to gallery, visitor ctr. & house museum, $10/adults, $8/srs. and students, members and under 6 free ; group tours at $7/person avail. on public and non-public days; library and archives open Wed., 10-4 and by appt., adm. offices open Mon.-Fri., 9-5; gallery hours Wed.-Sun., 12-4.

* Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk; art programs, Junior Ranger activities, visitor center, museum store, historic house and studios; open Wed.-Sun. 10-4 (through Oct. 31); Weir House Tours, offered Wed.-Sun. at 11 a.m., 1, 2, and 3 p.m. (through Oct. 31), reg. required; group tours and field trips offered, reg. required.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury; Wed.-Fri., 9-4 Sat., 10-4, guided tours on Sat. only; research visits by appt. only; 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane, in 275-year-old David Scott House, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, 203-438-5821, hours: Tues., Wed., Thurs., 1-5 p.m.

* John Jay Homestead State Historic Site, Rte. 22, Katonah, N.Y.; 914-232-5651 or www.johnjayhomestead.org: guided tours offered Tues.-Sat., 10-4; Sun., 11-4; $7/adults, $5/srs., students, free up to age 12.

Historic Hudson Valley’s National Historic Landmarks, Washington Irving’s Sunnyside and Phillipsburg Manor open for public tours; Kykuit, home to four generations of Rockefellers, open; Union Church of Pocantico Hills open; and Van Cortlandt Manor open; tour deals, times, ticket info: hudsonvalley.org/historic sites.

NATURE/SCIENCE

*The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org; open daily, 10-5 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas); sharks, seals, river otters, sea turtles, jellies and more than 100 other species; Marine Lab, Ocean Playspace for toddlers, seal feedings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. daily. Fish Tales for preschoolers, Fri., 10:15-11 a.m. One exhibit and daytime IMAX included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

* Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Mon.-Sat., holidays, 9-5, Sun., 11-5; non-res. adults $10, srs. $8, students (18+ w/ID) $6, children 4-17, $5, age 3 and younger, free; 203-977-6521 or stamfordmuseum.org.

* Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd.; free adm. Mon.-Thur., 9-4; Fri.-Sat., 9-1; 203-655-7459: ongoing exhibits.

* New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding; info: 203-938-2117 or [email protected].

* Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford; Mon.-Fri., 9-5, Sat., 10-5; info., 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

* Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport; open Mon.-Sat., 9-5, Sun., 1-4 (closed major holidays); adm. $7/adults, $5/ages 1-12 & srs.; free adm. to trails and property, daily 7 a.m.-dusk; interactive nature museum, live wildlife, family program on Sat.; 203-227-7253; earthplace.org.

* Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.; adm. $5/adults, $3/children, srs.; greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272: Kiernan Hall Nature Arts Gallery, in the Kimberlin Nature Education Center, open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset (occasionally closed until 9 a.m., Sept. into Jan. for land management); Oppenheimer Gallery: Masterpieces of Botanical Art and Audubon’s Birds of Prey.

* New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge (Rte. 124); 203-966-9577 (for New York Botanical Garden program reg., call 1-800-322-6924): Saturday Videos, family program every Sat. at 2; Saturday Live Animal Demonstrations, every Sat. at 3. Center open Mon.-Sat., 9-4, Sun., 9-1; grounds open dawn to dusk daily.

* Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield; adm. $2/adults, $1/children; 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org: 155-acre wildlife sanctuary, 7 miles of trails through woodlands, streams, meadows, marshes, ponds, open daily dawn to dusk; Birds of Prey compound; nature center w/exhibits and Nature Store, open Mon.-Sat., 10-3.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Avenue, Derby; open Tues.-Sat., 9-4:30 p.m. at no charge. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg

Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University, Mon.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adm. $9, $8/srs., $5/children 3-18; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; info., 203-432-5050 or peabody.yale.edu.

GALLERIES, ETC.

Seen and Not Seen, May 25 through July, Newton Roux, 14 Elm St., Westport. The exhibit will feature paintings by LJ Lindhurst. Info: newtonroux.com.

HARMONY AND INVENTION, through June 4, Sorelle Gallery Fine Art, 84 Main St., New Canaan. It features works by Deladier Almeida and Roger Mudre. Info: sorellegallery.com.

Faces, through July 27, @287 Gallery, 287 Main St., Danbury. The solo exhibition by Larry Morse challenges complacency through the unique portraits of others. Info: artswesternct.org.

Distant Horizons, through May 29, Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River St., Milford. Features pieces by Len Grayek. Info: gildedlilygallery.com.

Om Prakash: OPAL Collection, through May 30, Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Counterpoint, May 8 through June 9, Art Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Features abstract oil paintings by Jeffrey Starkes. Opening reception, May 20, 2:30-5 p.m. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Erin Nazzaro: The Vibrant Colors of Life, through June 29, Government Center, 10th floor, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The exhibit displays paintings of the American Southwest.

Clement Kamena: ILLUSIONS, through May 26, Gille Clement Gallery, 45 East Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Parisians now based in Westport, Serge Clement and Marina Kamena have been making collaborative art in the contemporized spirit of Renaissance ateliers for over twenty years. Info: gclementgallery.com.

CCP’s Artists-in-Residency: Tim Clifford, Amy Park, Ruby Sky Stiler, and Gladys Triana, through May 27, Center for Contemporary Printmaking situated in Mathews Park at 299 West Ave., Norwalk.

56th Annual Art Show & Sale, through June 2, Black Bridge Motors, 314 Wilson Ave., Norwalk. Proceeds benefit the Community Cooperative Nursery School. Info: ccnsartshow.org

In this place where the guest rests exhibit, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. The exhibition curated by Jacqueline Mabey, tackles the pressing issues of nation, place, home, and belonging in a moment of crisis as more people are displaced than any time since World War II. Runs through May 13.

The Holy Name. Art of the Gesù: Bernini and his Age, through May 19, Bellarmine Hall Galleries, Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. This exhibition features artistic masterpieces from the Church of the Gesù, in Rome. Guided tours of the exhibition will be offered for members of the public, school groups, and college and university students. Private group tours are also available. Info: fairfield.edu/museum/gesu/.

Schelfhaudt Gallery, University of Bridgeport, Shintaro Akatsu School of Design, Arnold Bernhard Center, 84 Iranistan Avenue, Bridgeport. Info: schelfhaudtgallery.com or call 203-578-4034. Gallery hours Mon.-Friday, 11- 4, and Sat., 12-4.

Abstract Color and Texture, through May 31, Geary Gallery located at 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Info: gearygallery.com.

Franklin Street Works Exhibition, Franklin Street Works, Franklin St., Stamford. Info: call 203-595-5211.

May Paint and Wine Soiree, May 10, 6:30 p.m., Greenwich Arts Society, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. BYOB and paint with friends. Tickets $35. Info: www.eventbrite.com/e/greenwich-art-societys-may-paint-and-wine-soiree-tickets

Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut, Accessible Art Series at various locations; info., artswesternct.org or 203-798-0760.