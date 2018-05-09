Connecticut Ballet: Russian Classics, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $45-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Connecticut Ballet: Petrouchka, May 13, 1 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Madeline, May 19-20, East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield School of Dance presents selections of Madeline, Brand New and Paquita. Tickets $20. Info: ridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

Argentine Tango, May 26, 7 p.m., Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Antonio “Junior” Cervila and Guadalupe Garcia will perform. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.