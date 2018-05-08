Bunnell High’s baseball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 5-5, on Tuesday.

Colin Richards (2-2) pitched the win for coach Juan Lopez and the Bulldogs (5-10, 3-6 SWC).

Tyler Vancho singled, doubled and drove in three runs.

Justin Herrera singled and had two RBIs.

Emilio Jasso had two hits, an RBI, and scored three runs.

Preston Irby, Angel Irby 2-3 and Eric Hernandez led the Cougars (6-8, 2-7 SWC).

Bunnell 003 015 0 – 9 10 3

Kolbe 100 030 1 – 5 11 3

Bunnell – Colin Richards, Brett Batka (6), & Justin Herrera

Kolbe – Isaiah Irrizary, Henry Rondon (6), Elijah Martinez (7), & Eduardo Martinez