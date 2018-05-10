Audit will not cost much

To the Editor:

The much-needed independent audit of the books and records of the Stratford Board of Education has been reported to cost $50,000. That’s only 97 cents per resident. Therefore, there is no excuse for not engaging an independent audit firm to conduct the audit immediately. The Town should simply assess each resident 97 cents, which everyone can afford.

For many years, the Board of Education has requested and received ever-increasing appropriations without any transparency as to how the funds are being spent. Arguments have been made that an audit of the Board of Ed is too expensive. That’s nonsense.

I call on Mayor Laura Hoydick and the Town Council to assess every resident 97 cents, hire a truly independent audit firm and have the audit conducted and completed. That will require that all the books and records that are requested by the auditors be presented without delay. No further increases to the Board of Ed’s budget should be approved unless and until an unqualified opinion (clean audit) is obtained from the auditors.