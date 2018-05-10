Malloy deserves credit for Green Bank

To the Editor:

Private/public partnerships are an essential foundation for Connecticut’s economy. Our state’s innovative Connecticut Green Bank program has created $1 billion in clean energy and investments, and about 13,000 jobs since 2011. Over 20,000 green energy projects have started, and private investment is six dollars to every dollar contributed by the state. That is an amazing achievement, and it happened under Democratic leadership. Gov. Dannel Malloy takes a lot of criticism, but this was his effort, and it’s paying off, so let’s take a moment to appreciate an outstanding example of innovation.

Bridgeport is routinely criticized for Democratic leadership, yet Bridgeport’s green initiatives include Bridgeport’s Eco-Technology Park where green businesses employ hundreds of people. Bridgeport’s Dominion Fuel Cell, the largest in North America, powers 15,000 homes with clean energy.

Bridgeport’s Green Energy Park, which is currently under construction, will consist of thousands of solar panels and a fuel cell on top of an old and unused landfill. Once complete, the Green Energy Park will power another 5,000 homes with clean energy.

Bridgeport is slated to become the first city in the United States to establish a municipal low temperature district thermal heating loop, a technology employed in Europe that has been shown to drastically reduce energy costs and the carbon footprint in urban areas. The thermal loop will use a network of underground pipes to supply thermal energy produced by a fuel cell or combined heat and power facility for the supply of space heating and domestic hot water to Bridgeport’s downtown buildings. The combination of the electrical generation facility and the thermal loop will represent a private investment of nearly $130 million for downtown Bridgeport. The city is also slated to receive an additional $3 million in property tax revenue annually once the project is fully operating.