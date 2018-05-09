Stratford property transfers: April 23-27

Property transfers, April 23 to April 27

336 Stonybrook Road: Barbara Moyher to Bernice Steele for $55,000.

143 London Terrace: Stephen William Riccitelli to Brian Neikirk for $288,000.

172 Mary Ave.: Irene Castaldo to Haiyu Huang for $262,000.

328 Mary Ave.: David Pataky to John Mesa for $197,500.

373 Garfield Ave., #C, Building 4: Urazula Dec to Trevor Westfall for $14,500.

292A Agawam Drive: Judy A. Rabkin to LFS Services LLC for $190,000.

90 Cedar St.: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Landsail Properties for $250,000.

14 Frederick St.: Nancy S. Delvecchio to Karin A. Morales for $240,000.

305 Emerald Place: Antonia Pazio to Nery A. Oliva-Morales for $305,000.

1165 Stratford Road, Unit 308: Mark Hermenze to Johanna S. Gotheil for $140,000.

85 Canary Place: PHH Mortgage Corp. to Edilson DeBorba for $238,800.

2090 Broadbridge Ave.: RPB Group LLC to Lisa Habasinski for $255,000.

575 Woodend Road: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Kevin Leon for $114,000.

4629 Main St.: Angiolina M. Cusano to Victor Salas for $260,000.

11B Algonquin Lane: Britta Tjernberg, Power of Attorney by Ingrid Mody to Catherine Violette for $133,900.

40 California St., Unit A15: Sarah Burt to Camille Gould for $82,000.

235 Luane Road: Mirella Broyles to Christian Gyamfi and Angela Poku for $320,000.

8 Winfield Drive: Marilyn E. Profit to Sandra Morrison for $241,500.

334 Cedar Knoll Drive: Bayview Development IV LLC to Anthony F. Meczykowski for $354,500.

262 Masarik Ave.: L+M Contracting LLC to Renard Desir for $305,000.

145 Bittersweet Lane: Anthony J. and Kerry A. Checca to Margaret Ziegler for $320,000.

125 Ruby Lane: Edgard R. Cruz to Jennifer Arena for $285,000.

1700 Broadbridge Ave., Unit A48: Matthew and Brenda Salerno to Oladapo Williams for $126,000.

69 Mount Pleasant Ave.: Frederick J. and Anne M. Pasco to Rose I. Diaz for $310,000.

155B Apache Lane: Margaret M. Ragozzino to Janet Lisak for $215,000.

125 Warner Hill Road, Unit 91: Arcangelo Ciervo to Tasfamichel Feshazion for $145,000.

663B North Trail, #663B: Carol A. Giavara to Bozlata Investments LLC for $77,000.

663B North Trail, #663B: Marie Wood to Bozlata Investments LLC for $38,500.

663B North Trail, #663B: Marie Wood, Trustee for Michael Givara to Bozlata Investments LLC for $38,500.