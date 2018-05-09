Stratford Star

Stratford students earn academic recognition

By Stratford Star on May 9, 2018 in Community, News, Schools ·

Inclusive Excellence Awards

Eastern Connecticut State University recognized the academic achievements of African, Latino, Asian and Native American students on May 5 during its sixth annual Inclusive Excellence Awards ceremony.

More than 200 students were recognized for achieving GPAs of 3.5 or higher. Among the students recognized were Ashley Glaudin ’21, psychology major, who was given the Academic Achievement Award; Khalifa Karim ’20, business administration, Academic Achievement Award, and Alexander Sarmiento ’18, visual arts, Academic Achievement Award.

 

Earns degree

Brigitte Curcio received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee this spring.

