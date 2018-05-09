Board of Ed urged to move carefully on busing plan

To the Editor:

Dear Dr. Robinson and members of the Stratford Board of Education,

As co-chairs of the Stratford School Readiness and Child Care Advisory Council, we feel it is imperative to voice our concern about the Board of Education’s proposal to redivide the school district, and postpone kindergarten placement decisions.

The SRACCAC is Stratford’s early childhood collaborative and is comprised of representatives from early childhood and other community organizations, schools, and parents. The Council’s focus is on families with children birth to grade three. It works to expand the supply and increase the quality of early childhood education; build strong connections between early care and elementary education; and improve social, emotional, and academic performance of students. SRACCAC acts in an advisory capacity to the superintendent and the mayor.

Our Council has worked for many years to provide families of incoming kindergarteners with a reliable timeline for kindergarten registration and placement. This has reduced some of the stress and anxiety that many if not most families feel when sending their children off to kindergarten. Postponing this process has undoubtedly increased their concern and, indeed, affected their trust in Stratford Public Schools to make the best decisions in regards to their children’s education. We are also concerned, of course, about what effects the redistricting will have on current public school students who will be relocated to other schools, separating them from the stability of their present school environments and disrupting the relationships they have built there.

We encourage you to establish and maintain transparency and open communication about this issue to stem the circulation of misinformation and rumors. We understand that budgetary concerns cannot be ignored. However, the well-being of our youngest children — all of our children — when making these decisions needs to be at the forefront of decision-making, and families’ concerns must be heard and figured into the process. Please consider this before moving forward with a vote or decision.