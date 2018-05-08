Remembering our educators

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

Hoping many of us celebrated National Teacher Day on May 8 by taking the time to reflect on one of those exemplary educators who had a profound impact on our lives when we were attending school.

If you didn’t have a chance to give thanks to an instructor, this entire week is designated as Teacher Appreciation Week.

Taking a few moments to express our gratitude through letter-writing or just by saying kind words can be heart-warming.

Thanks again to all those fabulous teachers who inspired me to fulfill my dreams and aspirations. And the countless classroom memories I hold on to from my childhood years, priceless.

In the words of Bill Gates, “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.”

Gertrude Vezina

