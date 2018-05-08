LETTER: VNA moves into new home

To the Editor:

The Stratford Visiting Nurse Association has moved into a new home. We are delighted that the organization will be conveniently located on Main Street in Stratford. The new location is more accessible for all of our employees and provides improved modern technology to serve our clients better.

The building at 3060 Main St. was not occupied for several years. We were ready for a move and decided that repurposing a building was the best decision for us as an organization. We have spent time modernizing to meet the demands of the future of home healthcare.

When our agency was started nearly 100 years ago, no one could have imagined the impact it would have our community. We are delighted to be in our permanent home and look forward to serving our patients for the next 100 years.

My sincere thanks to our employees, the patients and families we serve and the Town of Stratford for your longtime support. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and friends.

Mary Therien

President and Chief Executive Officer, Stratford Visiting Nurse Association