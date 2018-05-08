Stratford Star

Girls track and field: Red Devils reaching personal bests

By Bill Bloxsom on May 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Stratford High girls track and field team defeated Immaculate and lost to Bunnell and Pomperaug on Monday.

“Kristi Pena, a senior, came in first overall in the 100 dash with a time of 12.5,” Stratford coach Eliza Poulos said. “It was her personal best. Kristi also came in first overall in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 17.5. That qualified her for the state meet. She is also qualified for states in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.2.

“Ava Buckmir a freshman, had a personal best in the 100 of 13.0, qualifying her for states. She also had a PR in the 200 of 27.9.

“Chi-Chi Anekwe, a sophomore, qualified for states in the 100 with a time of 12.8.

“Sheon White, a sophomore, qualified in the 200 for states with a time of 27.8.

“Candice Ryder, a sophomore,  qualified for the SWC meet in the triple jump at 30-1. As a first year track athlete, I am  excited to see what the future will hold for her and her jumping.

“Overall it was a really good meet. We have 29 personal bests for the season and are excited for the SWC meet (on May 21 at Bunnell).”

