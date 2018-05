Town and state officials will conduct an informational forum with residents on May 16 to discuss on Opportunity Zones.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. May 16 at the Birdseye Center at 468 Birdseye St.

Town officials are hosting the forum to give residents more information on how Opportunity Zones work as the town has been nominated for a federal Opportunity Zone in the town’s South End.

The new Opportunity Zones were established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.