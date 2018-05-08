Ellie Moshier broke a tie when she netted her second goal of the game with 5:25 remaining and the Stratford High girls lacrosse team earned an 8-7 win at Bunnell High on May 2.

Kassidy Murtha also scored twice for the Red Devils. Brianna LaPia, Edie Treshie, Kaitlin LaPia and Cora Martonak also scored goals. Martonak added an assist.

“We’re both very talented teams. It could have gone either way,” Stratford coach Sarah Stevens said.

Bunnell got three goals and an assist off the stick of Christina diBenedetto. Sam Vitka netted a goal and recorded an assist. Morgan Reilly, Makayla, Pagan and Maura Kelly also scored goals.

Stratford goaltender Kasey Herrara made four saves. Bulldog netminder Tatiana Wright stopped five shots. In addition to Wright helping keep the game close, Bunnell’s defense led by Holly Rosa, helped limit Stratford’s chances.

The game was even 4-4 at halftime.

Bunnell claimed a 7-6 advantage on a goal by Vitka with 9:40 remaining.

Martonak got possession off the ensuing draw and scored just 19 seconds later.

The Bulldogs appeared to reclaim the lead with 7:33 to go, but a goal was waived off on a violation, and Moshier netted the game-winner just over two minutes later.

Bunnell had multiple late-game opportunities to even the score, including a shot off the crossbar by Reilly.

“We had a bunch of chances. We just need to finish, capitalize on it,” Bunnell coach Meghan Letko said. “I think our players were aggressive. We did a good job on the draw.”

The Bulldogs, led by draw specialist Vitka, were strong in gaining possession. Vitka had seven draw controls, Reilly came up with three and Kelly had two.

With those extra possessions, Stratford’s defense proved to be vital in the Red Devils prevailing.

“Julia Mahoney, Moshier and Kelly Goddard were standouts in the back,” Stevens said.

“They really held our defense together. They’re talkative, they see the cuts. They’re always communicating.

“A ton of our girls know a ton of the girls on their team. A lot of them have played youth together. It was encouraging to see several youth teams from town in the stands to support the high school players and, perhaps, get a glimpse of their future in lacrosse.”