After a defensive-minded first half in which the Bunnell and Stratford High boys lacrosse teams combined for just three goals – Bunnell led 2-1 at the break – the offenses got going in the third and fourth quarters and in the end the Bulldogs held off the visiting Red Devils by a score of 6-5 on May 2.

The Bulldogs were led by Charles Stewart with three goals. Anthony Trovarelli scored twice. Jarrod Davis added a goal and won 10-of-12 faceoffs. Brian Carrafiello and James Savko had assists.

“I liked the fact that the intensity was up,” said Bunnell coach Mike Sportini, noting that the Red Devils put in a solid effort. “Hats off to Stratford who played us so tough.”

Tyler Ciccia scored twice for Stratford. Ryan Brault, Gavin Scofield and Nick Cipriani also scored for the Red Devils.

Goaltender Dan Cox made nine saves for Stratford. Josh Auten had 11 saves for Bunnell.

“It was a great game, two teams playing hard. All the kids know each other since they are from the same town. There’s an added element of competition to a game like this,” Stratford coach Brian Mayglothling said.

“We would have liked to have played a little better, but they made one more play than us, had one more save than us. When teams are evenly-matched like these two that’s what games come down to.”

The rivals traded third quarter tallies, making the score 3-2 Bulldogs heading to the fourth. Stratford killed off a pair of Bulldog man advantages in the third, before Stewart whipped home a shot from a sharp angle to make 3-1 midway through the period. The Red Devils got back to within one on a man-up tally off the stick of Cipriani, who followed up a rebound off a Brault shot on goal.

A penalty on Bunnell as third-quarter time expired gave Stratford a man advantage to begin the fourth, but the Bulldogs killed it off and went up 5-2 as Trovarelli and Davis scored less than two minutes apart midway through the stanza.

Davis capitalized on a penalty with a high, hard shot from straight on, giving the Bulldogs a three-goal cushion. Stratford got to within 5-3, less than a minute later, on Scofield’s goal.

The Bulldogs reclaimed their three-goal lead with 4:46 to play when Stewart cashed in on a turnover after Jeremiah Lopez intercepted a pass near midfield.

The Red Devils wouldn’t quit. Ciccia got the lead back down to a pair only 22 seconds later.

The score remained 6-4 until the final minute. Brault was set up by Ciccia for a sharp-angle tally with just 41 seconds to go.

Stratford got the ball of the ensuing draw, but a holding call wiped out a chance to retain possession. The Red Devils hit three posts in this game. Brault and Ciccia clanked shots off the pipes in succession in the first half, and John Bike hit the post in the second half.

Mayglothling was pleased with his team’s defense as a unit.

“Our whole defense played really well,” said Mayglothling, adding that Jake Chittem and John Bike have been anchors of the D throughout the season. “We made a couple mistakes they took advantage of.”

Sportini was happy to get the win, but would like to see a bit more patience with the ball. “I think we were a little too quick to shoot at times,” he said.

Sportini said the two-way play of midfielder Jacob Kudysch and a couple of matchups were key in helping his team shut down Stratford’s offense for much of the game.