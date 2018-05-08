Sonny Yu will share his passion for Fly Fishing for American Shad at the next open meeting of the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Port 5, 69 Brewster St., Bridgeport.

The talk is open to anglers of all styles, spin or fly, and one need not be a Trout Unlimited member to attend.

The annual American Shad run is historic in Connecticut and many anglers look forward to it each spring. The shad swim up the Connecticut River and its tributaries and anglers await opportunities to hook into these aggressive fish which would test their backing.

Sonny grew up fishing, and his love for the sport brought him to the Chicopee River in Western Massachusetts, where he encountered fly fishing and American shad. He purchased a fly rod combo, slowly learned the essentials of fly fishing, and never looked back.

Sonny has written an ebook to share his passion to chase American Shad with the fly rod. His ebook contains all the essential information which includes detailed instructions and maps to successfully catch shad with a single-handed or two-handed fly rod. In addition to his ebook, Sonny also offer shad flies and guide service during the shad run, and enjoys introducing others to the fishery.

At the end of the presentation, Sonny will hold a free drawing and one lucky angler will have a chance to win a copy of his ebook and a half dozen shad flies.

More information about Sonny Yu and his fishing adventures can be found through his website, http://www.flyfishingshad.blogspot.com.