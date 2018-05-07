The Stratford High baseball team went on the road and defeated Notre Dame, 7-2, in Fairfield on Monday.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils are 10-6 and 5-4 in the SWC.

Notre Dame is 11-5 and 5-4 in the SWC.

Stratford scored a run in the first, four in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Brendan Duffy pitched a complete game for the Red Devils.

He allowed four hits and struck out 11.

Notre Dame scored its runs in the sixth inning.

R.J. Burlone had a single, double and two runs scored.

Zach Fedak had two singles and two RBIs.

Braydon Seaburg singled, walked twice, and scored two runs.

Cam Smith hit a home run.

For Notre Dame, Pete Minore tripled, singled and drove in a run.