Bunnell High lost to Masuk High, 220-304, in a girls golf match at the par 36 course at Whitney Farms on Monday.

Bunnell’s Danka Hlinka shot a 66 and Sasha Kalson a 76, as two other players shot maximum scores of 81. Seniors Kellie Taylor and Debra Caminade were taking AP exams.

Leading Masuk were Emma Michetti 43, Kaitlyn Logan 58, Lindsey Breyan 59, Sofia Heinrich 60 and Hannah Epifano 64.

Coach Cliff Schrock’s Lady Bulldogs will play again Tuesday at Brookfield, Wednesday at Oronoque versus Immaculate and Thursday at Oronoque versus Stratford.