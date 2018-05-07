Bunnell High’s Ryan Nelson had the only hit off Masuk High ace Nick Lorusso when the Bulldogs lost a 3-0 decision to the Panthers in Monroe on Monday.
Tyler Vancho allowed only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven for Bunnell (4-10, 2-6 SWC).
Nelson’s hit came in the fifth inning.
Masuk (8-8, 5-4 SWC) scored on a bloop single and a pair of sacrifice flies.
Bunnell 000 000 0 – 0 1 3
Masuk 011 100 x – 3 5 0
Bunnell – Tyler Vancho, Jack Barnhart-Sullivan (6), and Justin Herrera
Masuk – Nick Larusso, Josh Wittenberger (7), and Enzo Merlonghi