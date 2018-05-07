Stratford Star

Baseball: Bunnell loses pitcher’s duel to Masuk

By Stratford Star on May 7, 2018

Bunnell High’s Ryan Nelson had the only hit off Masuk High ace Nick Lorusso when the Bulldogs lost a 3-0 decision to the Panthers in Monroe on Monday.

Tyler Vancho allowed only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven for Bunnell (4-10, 2-6 SWC).

Nelson’s hit came in the fifth inning.

Masuk (8-8, 5-4 SWC) scored on a bloop single and a pair of sacrifice flies.

Bunnell   000 000 0 – 0 1 3

Masuk     011 100 x – 3 5 0

Bunnell – Tyler Vancho, Jack Barnhart-Sullivan (6), and Justin Herrera

Masuk – Nick Larusso, Josh Wittenberger (7), and Enzo Merlonghi

