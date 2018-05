The Stratford Library was filled to capacity recently for its special history and cultural program, Korean Food & Film.

Representatives from the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) presented a talk and film showing about the history of Korea followed by the preparation and serving of a full Korean wedding meal. Servers were in traditional dress.

The KSCPP will return to the Library next spring for a Korean cooking program. For more information, call 203-385-4162.